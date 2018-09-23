Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Pointless in return
Panarin failed to register a point in the Blue Jackets' 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Sunday
Panarin had been battling a neck injury but returned to the ice Sunday. He registered two shots on goal and finished a minus-1 in 18 minutes of action. The 26-year-old has 88 goals in three NHL seasons, adding 145 assists. His status in Columbus remains up in the air as he's yet to sign an extension with the Blue Jackets. Regardless of where he winds up, Panarin should continue being a reliable point producer for fantasy owners.
