Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Practicing Friday

Panarin returned to practice Friday after having sat out Thursday's matchup with Florida due to illness, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Panarin's ability to get on the ice for practice, combined with the fact the Jackets returned Zac Dalpe to the minors, likely means the winger is healthy enough to play against the Hurricanes on Saturday. The Russian has struggled to find the back of the net, as he is currently stuck in an eight-game goalless streak -- despite averaging 3:10 of ice time with the man advantage during that stretch.