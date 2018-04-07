Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Resting Saturday
Panarin (rest) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Predators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The Blue Jackets have clinched a spot in the playoffs, so there's no reason for them to run the risk of Panarin suffering an injury in a meaningless game against Nashville. The 26-year-old winger, who's racked up 27 goals and 82 points in 81 games this campaign, will be ready to roll for Game 1 of the Blue Jackets' first-round playoff series.
