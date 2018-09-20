Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Returns to practice

Panarin (neck) practiced with the team Thursday after sitting out the intersquad scrimmage, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

With three games over the next three days, Panarin could see some preseason action soon -- although considering he only just returned to practice, it would likely be the Saturday or Sunday matchup with Pittsburgh or St. Louis respectively.

