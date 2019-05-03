Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Scores lone goal in Game 4 loss

Panarin scored his fifth goal of the playoffs in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

The Bread Man now has 10 points in eight postseason contests in 2018-19. Panarin's goal midway through the first period cut Boston's lead to 2-1, but after a scoreless middle frame, the Bruins would add two goals in the final period, making it a 4-1 final.