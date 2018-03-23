Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Back in lineup Saturday

Dubinsky will draw back into the lineup in place of Lukas Sedlak (head) for Saturday's home game against the Blues, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Sedlak was hit behind the ear by a puck in the third period of Thursday's win over the Panthers and will be out indefinitely. Dubinsky had been a healthy scratch the last two games and has a 17-game pointless streak hanging around his neck, and a likely assignment on the fourth line won't give him many opportunities to get back on the scoresheet.