Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Will play Tuesday

Dubinsky (concussion) will take part in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Lightning, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Dubinsky cleared the league's concussion protocol after Game 3 and was expected to play Tuesday after receiving that evaluation. He should remain on the fourth line alongside Boone Jenner and Riley Nash after coach John Tortorella declared no lineup changes.

