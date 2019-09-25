Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Will miss Opening Night
Dubinsky is out indefinitely with a wrist injury and will miss the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Dubinsky failed to hit the 65-game mark in either of his previous two seasons and appears set to miss some time this year as well. The veteran has seen himself bumped from a top-six role, and likely will fill in as a fourth-line center. Gone are the days in which Dubinsky was a 50-point producer, with his ceiling likely in the 20-25 point range.
