Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Remains unavailable
Dubinsky (wrist) won't play Friday against Anaheim, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Dubinsky has yet to play this season due to a wrist injury and remains without a timetable for his return to the lineup. The veteran pivot will need to be activated off injured reserve before making his season debut, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Beginning year on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Will miss Opening Night•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Will play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Expects to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Activated off IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Practices with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.