Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Remains unavailable

Dubinsky (wrist) won't play Friday against Anaheim, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Dubinsky has yet to play this season due to a wrist injury and remains without a timetable for his return to the lineup. The veteran pivot will need to be activated off injured reserve before making his season debut, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.

