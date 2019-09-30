Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Beginning year on IR

Dubinsky (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

This is essentially a formality since Dubinsky was already set to miss the season opener with this wrist issue. There's still no timeline for Dubinsky's return, but the earliest he can play in a game will be Oct. 7 versus the Sabres. Once he's healthy again, Dubinsky will fill in on the bottom six.