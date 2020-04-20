Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Dealing with chronic issue
Dubinsky's wrist injury was deemed "a chronic condition" by general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, who also told reporters the center wasn't close to returning to action, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Considering Dubinsky hasn't played at all this season -- his last appearance in an NHL game was May 6, 2019, versus Boston -- fantasy owners may have to be prepared for Dubinsky to permanently wind up on long-term injured reserve. Even if cleared to play down the road, the Alaska native failed to reach the 20-point mark in either of his previous two seasons and likely won't get back to being a 40-point producer any time soon.
More News
