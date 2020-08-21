When asked about Dubinsky on Friday, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen admitted that the 34-year-old pivot's wrist injury will likely keep him from playing professional hockey again, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Kekalainen deemed Dubinsky's wrist injury a "chronic condition" back in April, but there was still a glimmer of hope that the veteran forward would be able to play again at some point in the future. However, with Friday's statement, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Dubinsky will spend the final year of his contract on long-term injured reserve before announcing his retirement following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign. If that does indeed end up being the case, the 2004 secound-round pick will finish his career having totaled 153 goals and 438 points in 823 games split between the Rangers and Blue Jackets over 13 seasons.