Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves Jackets to attend to personal matter

Dubinsky, who was thought to be close to returning to the lineup from a broken orbital bone, has instead left the Blue Jackets to deal with a personal matter, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

A report in The Athletic suggested he was sent home for disciplinary reasons and that the issue could threaten his career, but Dubinsky's agent denied it and the club has not issued any comment beyond saying he will be away indefinitely. The veteran forward has just three goals and 12 points in 31 games in 2017-18, and his chances of turning things around in the second half would appear to be in some jeopardy.