Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Still out of lineup
Dubinsky (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Washington, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Dubinsky's absence will continue to linger, as he hasn't suited up in game action since Feb. 2. The extent of the injury is still unclear, but the 32-year-old did undergo an MRI at some point during the team's recent road trip. As long as Dubinsky is out, Riley Nash will continue to fill the void in his absence.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Done for road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice early•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Looks fit to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Expected to dress versus Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...