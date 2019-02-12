Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Still out of lineup

Dubinsky (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Washington, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Dubinsky's absence will continue to linger, as he hasn't suited up in game action since Feb. 2. The extent of the injury is still unclear, but the 32-year-old did undergo an MRI at some point during the team's recent road trip. As long as Dubinsky is out, Riley Nash will continue to fill the void in his absence.