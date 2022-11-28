Gaunce was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets brought up blueliner Tim Berni. Gaunce has one assist, nine shots on goal, two blocks and four hits in five games with Columbus this season.
