Gaunce has been put on the waiver wire Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Gaunce was selected in the first round, 26th overall in 2012 by Vancouver but has never made an impact in the NHL. The center has played in 153 NHL games, scoring only 11 times while adding 13 assists.
