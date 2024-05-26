Gaunce was placed on waivers Sunday, per PuckPedia.

If he goes unclaimed, Gaunce will probably report to AHL Cleveland ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Hershey on Thursday. He picked up two goals and two assists in 24 NHL appearances with Columbus during the 2023-24 campaign. He also generated 19 goals and 39 points over 46 minor-league outings during the regular season.