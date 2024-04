Meyer (upper body) is considered week-to-week after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Lightning with the injury, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

It's all but official that Meyer will be done for the remainder of the NHL campaign. Given that it's likely AHL Cleveland makes the Calder Cup Playoffs, Meyer may still get into some postseason action with the minor-league team, should he be able to get healthy before the Monsters are eliminated.