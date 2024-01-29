Watch Now:

Tarasov is expected to patrol the blue paint Sunday in Seattle.

Tarasov is coming off a big win against Calgary on Thursday, stopping 28 of 30 shots. It was his first appearance since Jan. 13 and it snapped a three-game losing skid. The 24-year-old has allowed at least four goals in six of his nine games this season, resulting in an unsightly .881 save percentage.

More News