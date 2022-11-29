Tarasov stopped 34 of 36 shots through overtime in Columbus' 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday.

Tarasov surrendered two goals on nine shots in the first period before stabilizing. He ultimately was denied the win though after being beaten twice in seven shootout attempts. Tarasov is 2-3-1 with a 3.17 GAA and .912 save percentage in seven contests this season. He's up from the AHL because Elvis Merzlikins is unavailable due to a lower-body injury.