Jiricek was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Jiricek ended up being a healthy scratch in Friday's 6-1 loss to Colorado because Zach Werenski (lower body) was able to play. The 20-year-old Jiricek has nine points, 39 blocked shots and 22 hits in 36 NHL outings this season. He also has seven goals and 17 points over 24 AHL appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.