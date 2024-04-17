Jiricek was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Jiricek played in the Blue Jackets' last seven games of the season, picking up just one assist in that span. He had 10 points over 43 outings at the NHL level this year, positioning him well to take a full-time job with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25.
