Jiricek was brought up from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.

Jiricek joins the Blue Jackets on an emergency basis after the team returned Jake Christiansen to the minors earlier in the day. The 20-year-old Jiricek has one goal, nine points, 33 shots on net and 39 blocked shots in 36 NHL outings this campaign. He will probably be in the lineup Thursday versus the Islanders because it's still unclear when Adam Boqvist (upper body) will be available to return.