Voronkov is under the weather and will miss the season finale against Carolina on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Voronkov is expected to be replaced by Luca Del Bel Belluz, who is being recalled from AHL Cleveland. With Voronkov's absence, he will end his rookie season having notched 18 goals and 16 assists, including eight power-play points, in his last 75 appearances.