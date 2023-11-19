Merlikins stopped 22 of 26 shots in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

Merzlikins coughed up three goals in the second period before allowing the game-winning goal in the third period to drop his fourth consecutive start. The Latvian goaltender has now allowed at least three goals in his last five appearances, failing to pick up a win in any of those contests. Merzlikins now carries a 3-6-3 record with a 3.31 GAA and a .897 save percentage. He will likely serve as the backup Sunday against Philadelphia in the second half of a back-to-back.