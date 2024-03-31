Merzlikins stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Penguins.

Merzlikins was sharp Saturday, turning aside 30 shots in regulation before earning the win in a five-round shootout. It's the first win since March 2 for the 29-year-old Merzlikins -- he'd dropped five outings while allowing six goals in each of his previous three starts. Merzlikins improves to 13-17-8 on the season with an .897 save percentage and a 3.45 GAA. Daniil Tarasov figures to get the start Monday versus Colorado, lining up Merzlikins for a home matchup with the Islanders on Thursday.