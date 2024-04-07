Merzlikins (lower body) will not be available Sunday against Carolina.

Merzlikins has now been out for four consecutive games and the team hasn't provided much of an update beyond his day-to-day designation on April 1. The 29-year-old is 1-4-1 with an .860 save percentage over his last six appearances. Malcolm Subban will start Sunday while Jet Greaves dresses as the backup.