Merzlikins is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury and won't play Monday versus the Avalanche, Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery reports.

With Merzlikins unavailable, Daniil Tarasov will likely get the nod against Colorado with Jet Greaves serving as his backup. Merzlikins, who's gone 13-17-8 while posting a 3.45 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 41 appearanes this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Isles.