Merzlikins will tend the twine at home versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins hasn't secured a win in his last six appearances, posting a 0-4-1 record and 3.76 GAA. Despite his slump, the 29-year-old Latvian continues to see the majority of the starts ahead of Spencer Martin, who is mired in a five-game losing streak of his own. Given the struggling team around him, the Jackets are allowing the fifth most shots per game this season (32.7), Merzlikins figures to struggle to pick up wins this year.