Merzlikins was shipped down to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins was expected to push Joonas Korpisalo for regular starts, but has been limited to just four games, in which he registered a 0-1-2 record and 3.91 GAA. The 25-year-old Merzlikins figures to get some game action in the minors and could be called back up before too long.