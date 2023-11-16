Merzlikins is expected to get the home start against Arizona on Thursday, as he was the first goaltender to leave the ice at morning practice, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins is 3-4-3 with a 3.24 GAA and .901 save percentage this season. He struggled last year, going 7-18-2 with a 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage. Merzlikins will take on the Coyotes, who are averaging 3.47 goals per game.