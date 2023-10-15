Merzlikins (illness) left Saturday's game versus the Rangers after the second period and is questionable to return.

Merzlikins was good despite apparently not being 100 percent, stopping 24 of 25 shots. Barring a Rangers comeback push, Merzlikins exited the game in line for the win, as Columbus led 4-1 through two periods. If he can't get back in the game, Merzlikins may be questionable for Monday's contest against the Red Wings. Spencer Martin took over in goal Saturday.