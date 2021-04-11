Merzlikins made 24 saves in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Merzlikins has lost four straight and the Jackets have all but thrown in the towel on the season -- they've traded Riley Nash and David Savard in the last few days, and the Pierre Luc Dubois trade has been a miss. They will struggle going forward and Merzlikins will need to stand on his head to earn wins.