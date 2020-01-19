Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Hotter than the sun
Merzlikins made 41 saves in a 5-0 win over the Devils on Saturday.
Wow -- that's his third shutout in four games. Merzlikins is white hot. He is 4-0-0, with a 0.50 goals-against average and a .985 save percentage in those four games. And he's 8-2-0 with three shutouts, a 1.51 GAA and .955 save percentage in his past 10 starts since replacing the injured Joonas Korpisalo. On Saturday, he stopped 21 pucks in the first period alone and he dominated the Devils, who carried the play most of the night. It may be hard for Korpisalo to win the starter's role back once he's healthy.
