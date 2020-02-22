Merzlikins will start Saturday on the road against the Predators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Since beginning the month with three straight wins, Merzlikins has gone 0-3-3 with an .887 save percentage and 2.92 GAA. The Blue Jackets' netminder has struggled away from home this season, at 5-6-4, so a road game in Nashville isn't the best matchup to trust the struggling Latvian with.