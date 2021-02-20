Merzlikins will tend the crease for Saturday's game against the Predators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The 26-year-old will be making his second straight start after shutting out Nashville on Thursday. Merzlikins showed what he could do last year when he's locked in, and his 2.51 GAA and .920 save percentage through eight appearances this season are solid, but Saturday he'll be working behind a Columbus blue line corps missing two key regulars in Zach Werenski (lower body) and David Savard (illness).