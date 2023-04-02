Merzlikins (lower body) won't be in the lineup Sunday against Ottawa, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins, who is listed as day-to-day, will miss his fourth consecutive contest. Michael Hutchinson will be the backup behind Jon Gillies on Sunday.
