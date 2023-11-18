Merzlikins will patrol the visiting crease versus Washington on Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Merzlikins is 3-5-3 with a 3.24 GAA and .901 save percentage this season. He has lost his last two starts, giving up seven goals on 72 shots. Merzlikins will face the Capitals, who are second-last in NHL scoring, averaging only 2.36 goals per game.
