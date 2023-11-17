Merzlikins made 29 saves in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.
The Coyotes scored twice in 28 seconds in the third period to break open a 1-1 tie, with the first goal coming on a power play while Merzlikins was screened, and the second coming after a turnover behind the Columbus net led to a Lawson Crouse one-timer from point-blank range. Merzlikins has just one win in his last nine appearances as the Blue Jackets once again sink to the bottom of the standings, going 1-4-3 with a 3.44 GAA and .895 save percentage over that stretch.
