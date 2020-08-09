Merzlikins (undisclosed) won't dress for Sunday's Game 5 versus Toronto, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins looked fine throughout Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, so it isn't clear what kind of issue he's dealing with ahead of Sunday's must-win Game 5. For now, Joonas Korpisalo will take over as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 netminder.