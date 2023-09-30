Bemstrom has scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in two preseason games as he fights to secure a spot on the Blue Jackets' Opening Night roster, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The 24-year-old winger hasn't been able to develop into a consistent offensive force in the NHL since his arrival in 2019-20, although he did manage a career-high 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 55 games last season. The Blue Jackets' forward ranks got even more crowded this offseason, especially with the arrival of 2023 third overall pick Adam Fantilli, and Bemstrom could be pushed off the roster as a result, especially if new head coach Pascal Vincent isn't convinced he's a good defensive fit for fourth-line duty.