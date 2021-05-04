Bemstrom scored a natural hat trick, with one of the goals coming on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

With the Jackets down 3-0 heading into the third period, Bemstrom suddenly became Juuse Saros' kryptonite to force OT. It was a scoring binge made even more stunning by the fact that the 21-year-old had zero goals in 16 games on the season. Bemstrom showed some sniper upside in Sweden as a teenager before beginning his NHL career, but Columbus may not have the talent at center to make him a consistent threat even if he earns a bigger role next season.