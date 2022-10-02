Nyquist (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Capitals in the second period, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Portzline adds that there was no update on Nyquist's status after the game. The 33-year-old winger played in all 82 games last season after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign -- he's been one of the more durable players in the league, but it's unclear if this injury will cause him to miss time at the start of the season.