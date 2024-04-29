Nyquist scored a goal and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Nyquist put the Predators ahead 2-1 in the second period with his first goal of the playoffs. The 34-year-old winger has added two assists, three shots on net, four hits and a minus-4 rating over four appearances. Nyquist is still steady on offense, but the Predators have been unable to protect narrow leads well in the first round.