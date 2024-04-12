Nyquist will get a rest day Friday and miss the game in Chicago, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

As the Predators approach the postseason, Nyquist will get a day off during the back-to-back set. He should be back in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jackets. Nyquist has been outstanding this season, tallying a career-high 72 points with 22 goals in 79 contests.