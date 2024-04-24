Nyquist logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Nyquist set up Filip Forsberg's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 34-year-old Nyquist is playing the role of a steady playmaker on the top line -- he has two helpers through two playoff contests, and he's earned a goal and five assists over his last five appearances. He should continue to see ample ice time at even strength and on the power play, giving him plenty of chances to chip in with offense.