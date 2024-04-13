Nyquist (rest) will play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.
Nyquist rested Friday in the first half of a back-to-back, but he'll be back in his usual top-line role for Saturday's game. He's enjoyed a career year with 72 points (22 on the power play) and 149 shots on net over 79 appearances.
More News
-
Predators' Gustav Nyquist: Not playing Friday•
-
Predators' Gustav Nyquist: Crosses 300-assist mark in career•
-
Predators' Gustav Nyquist: Eight-game, 12-point streak•
-
Predators' Gustav Nyquist: Strikes on power play•
-
Predators' Gustav Nyquist: Goal, assist in Preds win•
-
Predators' Gustav Nyquist: Grabs power-play helper•