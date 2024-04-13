Nyquist (rest) will play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Nyquist rested Friday in the first half of a back-to-back, but he'll be back in his usual top-line role for Saturday's game. He's enjoyed a career year with 72 points (22 on the power play) and 149 shots on net over 79 appearances.