Nyquist scored during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

While Nyquist hadn't scored in the six games prior to Monday, he's still been productive, contributing six assists in that time. He's been on a surge down the stretch, with six goals and 19 points over the last 15 games. Nyquist has averaged almost a point per game this season, but he's outpacing that as the Preds get into postseason form.