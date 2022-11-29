Nyquist registered two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday.
Nyquist has three goals and 10 points in 21 games this season. That scoring pace is a bit low by his standards, especially after he finished the 2021-22 campaign with 18 goals and 53 points in 82 contests. He should be able to contribute offensively with more regularity as the season progresses though. It helps that he has a secure role on Columbus' top six. He entered Monday's game averaging 17:39 of ice time, including 1:20 on the power play.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Finds back of net Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: At practice Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Should be ready for opener•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dealing with lower-body injury•