Roslovic logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Roslovic ended a six-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he also sat out a couple of games with an illness and another as a healthy scratch. The 25-year-old has failed to claim much more than a middle-six role this season, producing seven points, 30 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-6 rating through 19 contests.